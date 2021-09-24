Toddler in critical condition after being pulled from Chandler pool

article

A 3-year-old child is fighting for their life after being pulled from a pool in Chandler.

Fire crews say the toddler was found submerged in the backyard pool of a home near Cottonwood Street and Pecos Road.

The child was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







