Toddler in critical condition after being pulled from Chandler pool
article
CHANDLER, Ariz. - A 3-year-old child is fighting for their life after being pulled from a pool in Chandler.
Fire crews say the toddler was found submerged in the backyard pool of a home near Cottonwood Street and Pecos Road.
The child was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
More Arizona headlines
- Firefighters battle multiple house fires across the Valley
- Body found after neighbor reports smelling odor coming from Peoria home
- Mesa Police: 3 arrested following sting operation in connection with catalytic converter thefts
For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement