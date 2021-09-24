Firefighters battle multiple house fires across the Valley

Firefighters from multiple agencies on Sept. 24 responded to fires burning several homes across the Valley.

Homeowner reportedly jumps from balcony to escape flames

In north Peoria, crews responded to a fire at a home near Westwing Parkway and Jomax Road.

When firefighters arrived at the scene at 4:30 a.m., they found heavy flames coming from the large home.

No injuries were reported, however, the homeowner reportedly jumped from the balcony to escape the flames.

Fire burns Chandler mobile homes

In Chandler, a fire burned two mobile homes near Arizona Avenue and Frye Road.

Four people who were displaced by the fire were evaluated by firefighters at the scene, however, no injuries were reported.

No injuries reported in Phoenix house fire

Finally in Phoenix, firefighters responded to reports of smoke at a home near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and no one was injured.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.