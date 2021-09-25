South Phoenix businesses damaged after fire breaks out in plaza

article

Multiple businesses were destroyed after a first-alarm fire broke out in a plaza near Central and Southern Avenue early Saturday morning, Phoenix fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to Vybz Bar and Grill Restaurant at 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 25 after a fire broke out on the roof.

The flames had spread to multiple nearby businesses, including a liquor store and a tattoo shop. All of the affected buildings sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, officials said.

Crews were able to put out the flames, but Southern Avenue will be closed between 3rd Street and Central Avenue for an indefinite amount of time.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

No one was reported injured.

