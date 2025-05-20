Bird flu detected at Maricopa County commercial farm: AZDA

article

The Brief Another case of avian influenza (bird flu) has been detected in Arizona. This time, it involves poultry at a commercial farm in Maricopa County.



Officials with the Arizona Department of Agriculture said there is another case of avian influenza that has been detected within the state.

What we know:

Per a statement released on the afternoon of May 20, poultry at a Maricopa County commercial farm tested positive for the virus.

"When the poultry began showing clinical signs consistent with avian influenza on May 15, 2025, samples from the location were submitted to the Arizona Veterinary Diagnostic Lab (AZVDL) for preliminary determination, then submitted to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) for confirmation, received on May 19," read a portion of the statement.

State agricultural officials said eggs produced after the "onset of clinical signs of illness" did not enter the food supply. In addition, there have been no signs of illness in humans.

What they're saying:

"The affected poultry farm has been placed under quarantine on the recommendation of the Director of the AZDA and the AZDA State Veterinarian," read a portion of AZDA's statement. "Enhanced biosecurity measures are in place and efforts are underway to perform virus elimination. All applicable sanitation responses have been quickly implemented. Our dedicated and experienced team continues to monitor the situation closely to ensure consumer protection is always maintained."

What we don't know:

AZDA officials did not identify the farm where the affected poultry was located.

Previous detections reported in Maricopa County

This is not the first time bird flu has been detected in Maricopa County and other surrounding areas.

Dig deeper:

In 2024, there were at least five incidents involving bird flu.

On Nov. 15, Arizona Department of Agriculture officials said poultry at a commercial farm in Pinal County tested positive for bird flu.

Weeks later, on Nov. 25, state health and agriculture officials say a backyard flock within Maricopa County tested positive for the virus.

On Dec. 6, state health officials said two people who were "exposed to infected poultry while working at a commercial facility in Pinal County" tested positive for bird flu.

On Dec. 11, Maricopa County health officials say bird flu likely led to the deaths of five animals at Wildlife World Zoo, and on Dec. 30, we reported that according to Maricopa County health officials, "an influenza subtype associated with avian flu" was found in wastewater within the county.

In 2025, the virus was found in milk produced by a cattle herd in Maricoipa County. Officials at the time, however, said, the virus genotype found in the milk "bears no features that would make it more likely to infect humans."

What you can do:

AZDA officials said anyone who sees signs of illness in their poultry should report them to the United States Department of Agriculture by calling the Sick Bird Hotline at 1-866-536-7593. People can call the Arizona Game and Fish Department for illnesses involving wild birds.