Avondale Police investigating serious crash
AVONDALE, Ariz. - Police are investigating a serious crash reportedly involving children at an Avondale intersection.
The two-car crash happened on Dec. 28 at 107th Avenue and Roosevelt Parkway.
The conditions of any victims are unknown at this time.
Traffic restrictions are in place due to the investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
First responders at the scene of a reported serious crash on Dec. 28 in Avondale. (Rick Davis)