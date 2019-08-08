Avondale Police: Man accused of hiding cell phone in bathroom at ice cream store

article

Avondale Police officials say a 28-year-old man has been arrested and accused of recording people while they were using the bathroom.

In a statement, officials say 28-year-old Innocent Bradley was arrested at his Glendale home on Wednesday. An investigation into the incident began on the afternoon of May 28, when police were called out to a Cold Stone location on the 10000 block of W. McDowell Road, where a woman found a cell phone device in the bathroom. Detectives later discovered another person who used the bathroom while the recording device was inside.

Police say several electronic devices were found in Bradley's home, and a forensic analysis turned up over 101 photos and videos of child porn, as well as four additional videos featuring people that have yet to be identified.

Bradley, according to police, has been booked into jail for 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and four counts of surreptitious viewing. Police say Bradley is being held with no bond.