Axiom-1 plans for splashdown off Florida coast on Sunday

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
12
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
High Wind Warning
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
High Wind Warning
from FRI 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 AM MST until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County

Axiom-1 plans for splashdown off Florida coast on Sunday

By Emilee Speck and Heather Brinkmann
Published 
Air and Space
FOX Weather
WOFL AX-1 Mission astronauts article

The Ax-1 crew is targeting a splashdown off the coast of Florida this weekend. (Photo credit: Axiom Space Twitter)

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - Four private astronauts plan to undock from the International Space Station Saturday with a splashdown off the coast of Florida on Sunday. 

NASA, Axiom Space and SpaceX teams made the decision for the Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) crew on Wednesday after being previously delayed due to weather. 

The crew will undock from the ISS at 8:35 p.m. ET Saturday, April 23, for a splashdown off the coast of Florida around 1:46 p.m. Sunday, April 24.

NASA says that this time was the best weather for splashdown and the return trajectory required to bring the crew and the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft back to Earth safely.

RELATED: Florida rocket launches: What to know about Axiom-1 mission, Crew-4 mission, Boeing Starliner, Artemis 1


 


NASA said the private Axiom-1 mission could not undock Tuesday night because of poor weather conditions for a Dragon spacecraft splashdown off Florida. 

SpaceX launched the four private space explorers in the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft from Kennedy Space Center on April 8. The flight was the first mission for Axiom Space's private space program in which people pay around $55 million each to fly to the ISS. Axiom Space Vice President and former NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria led the mission with paying customers Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe. 

This Axiom-1 departure delay also put a hold on the launch of the Crew-4 government astronauts from Kennedy Space Center with SpaceX, which was planned for Saturday morning.

Kathy Lueders, the head of NASA's human spaceflight operations, said SpaceX, NASA and Axiom Space are reviewing the weather throughout the day to find a new window of return for the four Axiom-1 crew members.

Mission controllers are looking for specific weather criteria, including minimal wave height, low winds and no storms for a splashdown in one of seven locations around the Florida peninsula.

NASA wants 48 hours between the departure of the Dragon Endeavour carrying the private astronaut crew home and the new Dragon Freedom arriving at the space station with the Crew-4 astronauts.

"When Ax-1 departs, (the space station) then has room for Crew-4 to dock. We want to provide a two-day gap after return for data reviews and to prepare for launch and stage recovery assets," Lueders said in a tweet Wednesday. "We'll make decisions about a new Crew-4 launch date based on safely executing our plans."

The Crew-4 astronauts, NASA's Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, Jessica Watkins and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, of Italy, arrived at KSC Monday and will now wait for their new liftoff T-0.

NASA says the earliest available launch window for Crew-4 is now Tuesday at 4:15 a.m. ET. There are additional opportunities on Wednesday and Thursday.

The new launch date and time will be dependent upon the safe return of the Ax-1 crew and a review of the flight data.

Additionally, the Crew-3 astronauts have been on the ISS for six months and are awaiting their return ticket to Earth. NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn, Raja Chari, Kayla Barron and ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer arrived at the ISS in November. 

With the latest Axiom-1 return delay, the Crew-4 launch was unlikely to launch Saturday. However, looking at the launch forecast from the Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron, Saturday's weather would have presented a challenge.

A pattern of showers and occasional storms is expected to begin Friday and continue into the weekend, according to the forecast.

Weather for a human spaceflight liftoff is more complicated than a launch without a crew on board.

Forecasters are also tracking the weather along the ascent corridor of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in case of an emergency abort that would cause the Dragon to land in the Atlantic Ocean. According to the 45th Weather Squadron, the risk along the ascent corridor is moderate from Saturday through Monday. 

GET UPDATES ON THIS STORY AT FOXWEATHER.COM