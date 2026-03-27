'No Kings' 2026: List of protest times, locations across Arizona

The Brief Nationwide protests against the Trump administration are planned for March 28. More than 70 "No Kings" demonstrations are scheduled to happen across Arizona. "No Kings" is a national movement made up of people who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration, according to the 50501 Movement.



Happening this weekend, demonstrations against the Trump administration are planned nationwide as part of the "No Kings" movement.

Local perspective:

More than 70 protests are scheduled for March 28 across Arizona.

Some of the demonstrations happening in the Valley are listed below:

Phoenix

East Valley

West Valley

South of the Valley

The backstory:

"No Kings" protests were organized by Indivisible , a nonprofit coalition of political action groups, according to its website .

According to the 50501 Movement website, the organization states that the core principle behind all "No Kings" events is a commitment to nonviolent action, and participants are expected to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation. No weapons of any kind should be taken to "No Kings" events, the website noted.

The "No Kings" theme was arranged by the 50501 Movement . Demonstrators have called for Trump to be "dethroned" as they compare his actions to those of a king and not a democratically elected president.

Dig deeper:

The term "No Kings" was coined by the 50501 Movement , a national movement made up of people who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

Demonstrators at a "No Kings" protest on October 18, 2025. (Photo by Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images)