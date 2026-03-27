'No Kings' 2026: List of protest times, locations across Arizona
PHOENIX - Happening this weekend, demonstrations against the Trump administration are planned nationwide as part of the "No Kings" movement.
Local perspective:
More than 70 protests are scheduled for March 28 across Arizona.
Some of the demonstrations happening in the Valley are listed below:
Phoenix
- Anthem: From 1 to 3 p.m., West Anthem Way & North Gavilan Peak Parkway, Anthem, AZ 85086
- Central Phoenix: From 2 to 5 p.m., 400 W. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85003
- North Encanto: From 9 to 11 a.m., address listed as private
- North Phoenix: From 9 to 10:30 a.m., 2501 W. Happy Valley Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85085
East Valley
- Apache Junction: From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., South Phelps Drive & East Old West Highway, Apache Junction, AZ 85119
- Apache Junction: From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., North Apache Trail & West Apache Trail, Apache Junction, AZ 85120
- Chandler: From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 250 N. Metro Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85226
- Fountain Hills: From 9 to 11 a.m., address listed as private
- Gilbert: From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 75 E. Civic Center Dr., Gilbert, AZ 85296
- Mesa: From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1665 S. Stapley Dr., Mesa, AZ 85204
- Queen Creek: From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Combs Road & Gantzel Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85140
- Scottsdale: From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., East Camelback Road & North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- Scottsdale: From 9 to 11 a.m., 32633 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85266
- Tempe: From 9 to 11 a.m., 2000 E. Carson Dr, Tempe., AZ 85282
West Valley
- Glendale: From 9 to 10:30 a.m., Bell Road & 59th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308
- Goodyear: From 9 to 11 a.m., 1755 N. Civic Sq., Goodyear, AZ 85395
- Peoria: From 9 to 10:30 a.m., West Bell Road & North 79th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308
- Sun City: From 9 to 10:30 a.m., Bell Road & North 99th Avenue, Sun City, AZ 85351
- Sun City West: From 9 to 10:30 a.m., West Meeker Boulevard & North R H Johnson Boulevard, Sun City West, AZ 85375
- Surprise: From 9 to 10:30 a.m., Bell Road & North Civic Center Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
- Surprise: From 8:45 to 10:30 a.m., 17540 Ave of the Arts, Surprise, AZ 85378
South of the Valley
- Maricopa: From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 21212 N. John Wayne Pkwy, Maricopa, AZ 85138
The backstory:
"No Kings" protests were organized by Indivisible, a nonprofit coalition of political action groups, according to its website.
According to the 50501 Movement website, the organization states that the core principle behind all "No Kings" events is a commitment to nonviolent action, and participants are expected to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation. No weapons of any kind should be taken to "No Kings" events, the website noted.
The "No Kings" theme was arranged by the 50501 Movement. Demonstrators have called for Trump to be "dethroned" as they compare his actions to those of a king and not a democratically elected president.
Dig deeper:
The term "No Kings" was coined by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of people who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.
Demonstrators at a "No Kings" protest on October 18, 2025. (Photo by Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images)
The Source: A news release from NoKings.org and previous FOX 10 reports.