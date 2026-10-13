AZ elementary school teacher arrested; Bank of America fined $1.2B | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the arrest of a Phoenix area schoolteacher to why a U.S. bank is facing a $1.2 billion fine, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
1. FBI agents arrest Phoenix teacher
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Encanto Elementary 3rd-grade teacher Gabriel Chacon was arrested on federal charges after allegedly distributing child sex abuse material and boasting about classroom access in a dark web chatroom, court records show.
2. Man who died at Georgia theme park IDed
3. Major U.S. bank fined
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The U.S. Treasury Department said Tuesday that it’s imposing $1.2 billion in fines on Bank of America for allegedly violating anti-money laundering and sanctions laws.
4. Trump's deal with Russia faces criticism
5. Nurse accused of stealing fentanyl from patient
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Police arrested a Florida nurse after a patient’s family member reportedly caught her stealing fentanyl from a critically ill patient's IV infusion at Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital.