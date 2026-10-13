Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham

AZ elementary school teacher arrested; Bank of America fined $1.2B | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published October 13, 2026 6:47 PM MST
Published October 13, 2026 6:47 PM MST

PHOENIX - From the arrest of a Phoenix area schoolteacher to why a U.S. bank is facing a $1.2 billion fine, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

1. FBI agents arrest Phoenix teacher

Featured

Encanto Elementary teacher arrested by FBI after allegedly confessing to child sex crimes
article

Encanto Elementary teacher arrested by FBI after allegedly confessing to child sex crimes

Encanto Elementary 3rd-grade teacher Gabriel Chacon was arrested on federal charges after allegedly distributing child sex abuse material and boasting about classroom access in a dark web chatroom, court records show.

2. Man who died at Georgia theme park IDed

3. Major U.S. bank fined 

Featured

Bank of America fined $1.2B for allegedly violating money laundering, sanction laws, Treasury says
article

Bank of America fined $1.2B for allegedly violating money laundering, sanction laws, Treasury says

The U.S. Treasury Department said Tuesday that it’s imposing $1.2 billion in fines on Bank of America for allegedly violating anti-money laundering and sanctions laws.

4. Trump's deal with Russia faces criticism

5. Nurse accused of stealing fentanyl from patient

Featured

Florida nurse accused of stealing fentanyl from ICU patient’s IV
article

Florida nurse accused of stealing fentanyl from ICU patient’s IV

Police arrested a Florida nurse after a patient’s family member reportedly caught her stealing fentanyl from a critically ill patient's IV infusion at Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital. 

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews