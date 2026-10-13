AZ elementary school teacher arrested; Bank of America fined $1.2B | Nightly Roundup

From the arrest of a Phoenix area schoolteacher to why a U.S. bank is facing a $1.2 billion fine, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

1. FBI agents arrest Phoenix teacher

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2. Man who died at Georgia theme park IDed

3. Major U.S. bank fined

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4. Trump's deal with Russia faces criticism

5. Nurse accused of stealing fentanyl from patient