Expand / Collapse search

AZ issues 1st Turquoise Alert; officer jumps into Glendale canal to save dog | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  July 23, 2025 7:56pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Arizona issues 1st Turquoise Alert; officer jumps into Glendale canal to save dog; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

1. Arizona issues first Turquoise Alert

Violet Coultas (Courtesy: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

Violet Coultas (Courtesy: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

What we know:

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety have issued a Turquoise Alert for Violet Coultas, a girl from Hawaii who was last seen with her non-custodial mother at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on July 12.

Big picture view:

DPS officials have confirmed with us that this is the first time a Turquoise Alert was issued in Arizona since it was launched earlier in July.

Read More

2. West Valley police officer jumps in canal to save dog

Glendale officer jumps into canal to rescue dog

Glendale officer jumps into canal to rescue dog

What we know:

A Glendale police officer is being praised for rescuing a dog from a canal in the West Valley city.

The backstory:

The incident happened on July 16, when a 7-month-old French poodle mix got scared and ran into the canal.

Read More

3. RFK Jr.'s hiking attire choice continues to generate chatter

(Photo Courtesy: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.)

(Photo Courtesy: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.)

What we know:

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was spotted hiking Camelback Mountain on July 19, and his choice of attire for the hike - jeans - is still getting attention online.

What One Hiker Said:

"I remember thinking, ‘that wouldn’t be my choice of hiking apparel in this weather,’ but you know, kinda a generational thing," said Matt Larson, who met RFK Jr. on the trail that day.

Read More

4. Phoenix Police seeks help amid ongoing murder investigation

Alicia Hale: PD asks for help amid murder probe

Alicia Hale: PD asks for help amid murder probe

What we know:

Phoenix Police officials are asking for the public's help, as they work to track down the person who allegedly shot and killed a woman in broad daylight.

The backstory:

According to a statement released by Phoenix Police, 34-year-old Alisha Hale was shot and killed on June 3, 2021, and her body was left in a desert area near I-10 and Baseline Road.

Read More

5. Story 5

What we know:

A couple's decision to join the "mile-high club" on a flight to Florida reportedly landed them in jail.

Dig deeper:

The couple, identified as Christopher Arnold and Trista Reilly, are accused of engaging in sexual activity during a flight from New York to Sarasota, Fla.

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

4PM Weather Forecast - 7/23/25

4PM Weather Forecast - 7/23/25

Get the Full Forecast

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews