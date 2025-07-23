AZ issues 1st Turquoise Alert; officer jumps into Glendale canal to save dog | Nightly Roundup

article

Arizona issues 1st Turquoise Alert; officer jumps into Glendale canal to save dog; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

1. Arizona issues first Turquoise Alert

Violet Coultas (Courtesy: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

What we know:

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety have issued a Turquoise Alert for Violet Coultas, a girl from Hawaii who was last seen with her non-custodial mother at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on July 12.

Big picture view:

DPS officials have confirmed with us that this is the first time a Turquoise Alert was issued in Arizona since it was launched earlier in July.

2. West Valley police officer jumps in canal to save dog

What we know:

A Glendale police officer is being praised for rescuing a dog from a canal in the West Valley city.

The backstory:

The incident happened on July 16, when a 7-month-old French poodle mix got scared and ran into the canal.

3. RFK Jr.'s hiking attire choice continues to generate chatter

(Photo Courtesy: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.)

What we know:

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was spotted hiking Camelback Mountain on July 19, and his choice of attire for the hike - jeans - is still getting attention online.

What One Hiker Said:

"I remember thinking, ‘that wouldn’t be my choice of hiking apparel in this weather,’ but you know, kinda a generational thing," said Matt Larson, who met RFK Jr. on the trail that day.

4. Phoenix Police seeks help amid ongoing murder investigation

What we know:

Phoenix Police officials are asking for the public's help, as they work to track down the person who allegedly shot and killed a woman in broad daylight.

The backstory:

According to a statement released by Phoenix Police, 34-year-old Alisha Hale was shot and killed on June 3, 2021, and her body was left in a desert area near I-10 and Baseline Road.

What we know:

A couple's decision to join the "mile-high club" on a flight to Florida reportedly landed them in jail.

Dig deeper:

The couple, identified as Christopher Arnold and Trista Reilly, are accused of engaging in sexual activity during a flight from New York to Sarasota, Fla.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

