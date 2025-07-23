Arizona activates Turquoise Alert for Hawaii girl last seen at Phoenix airport

article

The Brief DPS has activated the Turquoise Alert for 6-year-old Violet Coultas. Violet, who is from Hawaii, was reportedly last seen with her non-custodial mother at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on July 12. DPS officials say this is the first time the agency has activated the Turquoise Alert since it launched earlier in July.



Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say the agency activated the state's recently-launched Turquoise Alert on July 23.

What we know:

Per a statement on DPS's website, 6-year-old Violet Coultas was last seen on video surveillance at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on the night of July 12.

At the time of her last appearance, investigators say she was accompanied by Sarah Coultas, who is identified as Violet's non-custodial mother.

"Sarah Coultas is alleged to have fled Hawaii with Violet in violation of a court order," read a portion of the statement.

Sarah Coultas (Courtesy: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

Per a statement issued on July 19 by the Hawaii Police Department, Sarah, 48, was last seen with Violet in Hawaii on July 6.

"Coultas is wanted for questioning in connection with a custodial interference investigation," Hawaii Police Department officials wrote, referencing Sarah.

It should be noted that in their statement, Hawaiian authorities identified the missing girl as "Violet Coultas-Benson."

Dig deeper:

Violet is described as a white female who is 3' 10" tall, weighing 43lbs, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, pink jacket, pink sweater, light-colored shorts, and white shoes.

DPS officials have confirmed with us that this is the first time a Turquoise Alert was issued in Arizona. The alert was launched on July 10.

What you can do:

Per the alert that was sent to various mobile devices, anyone who has seen Violet, or have information on the matter, should call 911.