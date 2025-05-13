'Emily's Law': Gov. Hobbs signs bill creating alert system for missing indigenous people

The Brief House Bill 2281 creates a new turquoise alert system for missing indigenous people. The bill, dubbed "Emily's Law," is in honor of 14-year-old Emily Pike, who was found dead after she was reported missing from her Mesa group home.



Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has signed a bill creating a turquoise alert system for missing and endangered indigenous people.

What we know:

In a statement, state officials said House Bill 2281 is on the list of 40 bills that Gov. Hobbs signed into law on May 13.

Dig deeper:

HB 2281, otherwise known as "Emily's Law," is in honor of 14-year-old Emily Pike, who was found dead near Globe weeks after she was reported missing from her Mesa group home.

Per a fact sheet on the bill that was published by the legislature, HB 2281 would establish the Turquise Alert System as a way to issue and coordinate alerts for a missing tribal member who under the age of 65, or has a developmental disability, Alzheimer's Disease or dementia.

Legislators also said the bill would require the Arizona Department of Public Safety to request an activation of the Emergency Alert System, when a request is made by an authorized person at a law enforcement agency that is investigating a report of a missing person.

