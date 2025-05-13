'Emily's Law': Gov. Hobbs signs bill creating alert system for missing indigenous people

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
11
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Red Flag Warning
from WED 9:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MDT until WED 7:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
High Wind Warning
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Wind and Dust Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Wind Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from TUE 9:00 AM MDT until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, White Mountains, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Coconino Plateau

'Emily's Law': Gov. Hobbs signs bill creating alert system for missing indigenous people

By and
Updated  May 13, 2025 4:52pm MST
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix

'Emily's Law' creates new Turquoise Alert System

House Bill 2281, signed by Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, creates a new alert system for missing and endangered Indigenous people in honor of 14-year-Emily Pike who was found dead in February.

The Brief

    • House Bill 2281 creates a new turquoise alert system for missing indigenous people.
    • The bill, dubbed "Emily's Law," is in honor of 14-year-old Emily Pike, who was found dead after she was reported missing from her Mesa group home.

PHOENIX - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has signed a bill creating a turquoise alert system for missing and endangered indigenous people.

What we know:

In a statement, state officials said House Bill 2281 is on the list of 40 bills that Gov. Hobbs signed into law on May 13.

Dig deeper:

HB 2281, otherwise known as "Emily's Law," is in honor of 14-year-old Emily Pike, who was found dead near Globe weeks after she was reported missing from her Mesa group home.

Per a fact sheet on the bill that was published by the legislature, HB 2281 would establish the Turquise Alert System as a way to issue and coordinate alerts for a missing tribal member who under the age of 65, or has a developmental disability, Alzheimer's Disease or dementia.

Legislators also said the bill would require the Arizona Department of Public Safety to request an activation of the Emergency Alert System, when a request is made by an authorized person at a law enforcement agency that is investigating a report of a missing person.

Related

Family of Emily Pike says murdered 14-year-old was a sexual assault victim before the murder occurred
article

Family of Emily Pike says murdered 14-year-old was a sexual assault victim before the murder occurred

The family of Emily Pike says if a previous sexual assault claim was investigated that maybe her murder could have been avoided.

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from a fact sheet published by the Arizona State Senate, with supplemental information gathered from previous FOX 10 reports on May 9 and April 17, 2025.

Missing PersonsArizona PoliticsKatie HobbsPhoenixNews