AZ senators oppose deal to end shutdown; 2 shot during home invasion l Morning News Brief

From Arizona's senators opposing a spending deal aimed at ending the government shutdown to an alleged home invasion shooting in the West Valley that left two people hurt, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of November 10.

1. Government shutdown latest

What we know:

Arizona Senators Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly voted "No" on a spending deal aimed at ending the government shutdown stalemate.

What they're saying:

Sen. Ruben Gallego: "I cannot in good faith vote for a show vote that does nothing to guarantee that 24 million Americans get the health care they deserve."

Sen. Mark Kelly: "In the richest country in the world, families shouldn’t have to choose between putting food on the table and their health care. But that’s exactly what Donald Trump has done to Americans with this shutdown."

2. West Valley home invasion

What we know:

Two men were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after an alleged home invasion shooting in Tolleson.

Dig deeper:

Police say the 23-year-old suspect forced his way into a home, shot a 28-year-old victim multiple times, and then shot himself.

3. IRS direct deposit relief payment in November?

What we know:

Rumors continue swirling online about IRS relief payments landing in bank accounts by November or year’s end.

The backstory:

In October, viral posts claimed a $1,702 stimulus payment was on the way. Those posts appeared to reference Alaska’s Permanent Fund Dividend, which is a payment made each year to eligible residents funded by state mineral revenues.

4. Flight cancellations, delays intensify amid shutdown

Big picture view:

Americans' travel plans continue to be impacted as airlines nationwide are canceling and delaying flights amid the ongoing government shutdown.

By the numbers:

Airlines had already canceled about 1,600 flights for Monday and nearly 1,000 for Tuesday. During the weekend, domestic airlines canceled over 1,500 flights Saturday and more than 2,900 Sunday to comply with an FAA order to reduce traffic at 40 airports as some air traffic controllers, who have not been paid, have stopped showing up for work.

5. Shooting investigation

What we know:

A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot near 21st Street and Palm Lane.

What you can do:

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

A look at today's weather

