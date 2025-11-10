Man found shot in Phoenix, suspect sought
PHOENIX - A man is in the hospital following a shooting early Monday morning in Phoenix.
What we know:
Just after midnight on Nov. 10, Phoenix Police say officers responded to 21st Street and Palm Lane for reports of a shooting. When they got to the scene, officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound.
The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
"Officers secured the area, and detectives responded to assume and process the investigation," Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez said.
What we don't know:
It's unknown what led up to the shooting.
What you can do:
If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
Map of where the shooting happened
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department