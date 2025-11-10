Expand / Collapse search

Man found shot in Phoenix, suspect sought

By
Updated  November 10, 2025 9:43am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Man seriously hurt in Phoenix shooting: PD

A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot on Nov. 10 near 21st Street and Palm Lane, Phoenix Police said. No suspects are in custody.

PHOENIX - A man is in the hospital following a shooting early Monday morning in Phoenix.

What we know:

Just after midnight on Nov. 10, Phoenix Police say officers responded to 21st Street and Palm Lane for reports of a shooting. When they got to the scene, officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

"Officers secured the area, and detectives responded to assume and process the investigation," Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez said.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of where the shooting happened

