Man found shot in Phoenix, suspect sought

A man is in the hospital following a shooting early Monday morning in Phoenix.

What we know:

Just after midnight on Nov. 10, Phoenix Police say officers responded to 21st Street and Palm Lane for reports of a shooting. When they got to the scene, officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

"Officers secured the area, and detectives responded to assume and process the investigation," Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez said.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of where the shooting happened