Arizona weather forecast: Highs remain above average in the Valley

The Brief Temperatures will remain well above average on Nov. 10 in the Valley, with highs in the upper 80s. A pattern shift begins Tuesday with temperatures starting to drop. By the weekend, a weather disturbance could bring a chance of rain and clouds, with highs eventually falling into the low 70s and upper-60s.



Big changes in the forecast this week!

Today:

The forecast high climbs to 88 degrees on Monday afternoon in the Valley. A ridge of high pressure remains centered over the southwest, and temperatures run warmer than normal as a result. The forecast temperatures will continue to run above average for much of the work week as the ridge of high pressure slowly weakens and declines to the southeast. Sky conditions continue sunny to mostly sunny throughout the work week.

Later This Week:

The forecast high temperature will cap around the middle 80s on Tuesday, Veterans Day. Any morning events will be cool with a low of 60 on Tuesday morning. The following days, the forecast high continues to be around 85 degrees in the Valley.

Rain coming?

While most of Thursday is expected to remain dry and mostly to partly sunny, Thursday evening may see the arrival of scattered showers into western Arizona.

An area of low pressure running down the West Coast will approach our state by Thursday into Friday morning. The low will pass over Arizona on Friday and move off to the east by Saturday. As it passes through, winds will increase, temperatures will fall, scattered rain showers will pass through and some high-elevation snow will be possible.

For now, it appears the best chance for precipitation across the state, including in Phoenix, is throughout the day Friday. However, depending on the strength of the storm system and the speed at which it passes, rain/snow chances may extend into Saturday and could bring more considerable snow to high elevations. For now, a quicker solution seems more likely.

Either way, temperatures fall with the storm system. The forecast high drops to the 70s on Friday and upper 60s are possible by Saturday in the Valley. For now, the rain chance sits at 50% on Friday and 20%on Saturday. It's too early for any snow total projections, but we'll be updating the forecast as the system becomes clearer over the next several days.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com