AZ softball player with cerebral palsy surprised with Savannah Bananas tickets

The world-famous Savannah Bananas are coming to the Phoenix area, and on Feb. 8, Dunkin’ and the fun baseball team had a surprise for a local softball player diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

Charlie Duffy has captured the hearts of many. Walking into the Dunkin’ location along Thunderbird Road in Glendale, Duffy could not figure out what was going on.

When she walked in, there was a large crowd inside the donut shop. Duffy was surprised with 21 tickets to see the Bananas when they’re in town this month. She was thrilled.

Duffy, a local softball player has Cerebral Palsy. She’s undergone more than 20 surgeries.

In 2022, she threw out the first pitch at the Diamondbacks game. Before the surprise today, Duffy was at physical therapy.

"I think it’s a big reminder of everything I've gone through," Duffy said. "It’s for a reason. People have noticed that. It’s super cool to see the community come together."

The high school junior stopped playing softball this year because of another surgery, but she's excited and determined to be back on the field for her senior year.

"When people like look at me, they don't know everything I’ve gone through and that can be the case for so many people," Duffy said. "You look at them and you don't know their story or their reason or their why and it’s just a good reminder to treat everyone with kindness, because you don't know what anyone’s going through."

The Bananas will be playing a three-game series at the Peoria Sports Complex on February 15, 16 and 17.