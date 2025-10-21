AZ tribal chairman accused of sexual assault; 5 teens arrested in Scottsdale l Morning News Brief

article

From a woman accusing an Arizona tribal chairman of sexual assault to five teens arrested during a traffic stop in Scottsdale, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of October 21.

1. ‘I will not stand for it’

Kasey Velasquez, the chairman of the White Mountain Apache Tribe.

The backstory:

White Mountain Apache Tribe Chairman Kasey Velasquez is being investigated for alleged sexual assault. Velasquez is on administrative leave as the allegations are being investigated.

What they're saying:

Wendy Ruiz, the tribe's HR director and the alleged victim, is speaking out.

"I went through a lot, but realized that I have a voice, and I've been a victim as a child and I will not stand for it," she said.. "It was wrong. I didn't agree with any of it."

2. Driver, teens arrested during traffic stop

What we know:

Six people, including five teens, were arrested after a high-speed chase stemming from a shots-fired call in Scottsdale, police said.

Dig deeper:

Police found an empty handgun hidden in the car's trunk, but they do not believe it was connected to the reported gunfire.

3. Trump makes changes to student loan forgiveness

What we know:

The Trump administration has agreed to a plan to cancel student loan debt for eligible borrowers under certain income-driven repayment programs.

Why you should care:

Under the legal agreement, the Trump administration must cancel student debt for all eligible borrowers enrolled in income-driven repayment (IDR), income-contingent repayment, Pay As You Earn, and Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) programs.

Student loan borrowers who make payments after they are eligible for cancellation will be reimbursed.

4. Bus fire near East Valley freeway

5. ‘No resource left behind’

What we know:

Last week's microburst in Tempe left behind more than just damage—it left hundreds of uprooted trees. Instead of ending up in the landfill, some are getting a second life, thanks to one local sawmill.

Big picture view:

After the storm, dozens of trees in Tempe were left split, uprooted, or broken. Rather than let these trees rot or be hauled to a dump, they are being turned into furniture.

