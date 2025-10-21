Arizona weather forecast: Warm, dry Tuesday expected in Phoenix

The Brief Tuesday in the Valley will remain warm and dry with a high in the low-90s. A low-pressure system will bring rain chances to Phoenix on Wednesday. Highs will dip into the 80s later this week and last through the weekend.



Changing weather is expected over the next 24 hours.

What To Expect:

Tuesday morning and afternoon will continue to bring generally sunny, dry and calm conditions to the state. By Tuesday evening and overnight, increased clouds are expected ahead of an area of low pressure approaching from the Southwest. This storm system will slide over California on Wednesday and across northern Arizona into Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. As the low approaches and passes, rain chances and winds increase. Behind the low, temperatures will drop, too.

For the Valley, the chance for rain rises to 20% by early Wednesday morning. A few passing, scattered, mostly light showers are possible. The chance for rain will then increase over areas north and east into the afternoon on Wednesday. Again, just scattered and light activity is forecast. The winds will increase to gusts of 20 mph in Phoenix and 25-35 mph in the High Country on Wednesday.

The forecast high for Tuesday and Wednesday is 91 degrees. Behind the storm system, more mild air from the northern U.S. will drop into Arizona. This drops forecast highs into the middle 80s on Thursday and Friday. The temperatures may increase back to the upper 80s by the weekend.

Big picture view:

While there is a brief chance for showers overnight and into Wednesday morning, the extended 10-day forecast is mostly dry with sunshine. Temperatures should stick to the 80s for much of next week, too.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com