AZDHS: Extreme winter weather affecting COVID-19 vaccine delivery to Arizona

Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services say extreme winter weather in parts of the country is having an impact on COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to Arizona.

According to a statement released by Steve Elliott, some local health departments have told AZDHS officials that they have had to cancel appointments for the next two days because of the weather-related delays.

The statement did not mention which health departments have had to cancel appointments. However, FOX 10 has learned that officials in Santa Cruz County in Southern Arizona have moved all vaccine appointments for Feb. 17 to Feb. 20.

"At this time, it appears there are enough Pfizer doses available for state vaccination sites and other sites administering Pfizer to maintain operations without interruption," read a portion of the statement.