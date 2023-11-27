AZDHS officials announce voluntary marijuana recall due to fungus worries

Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services say a marijuana establishment in the state has issued a voluntary recall for a product due to possible contamination by a fungus called Aspergillus.

In a statement released on Nov. 27, AZDHS officials identified the product affected as Nirvana Center's Grim Reefer, with batch number PHX1091-GR. The product tested positive for Aspergillus during laboratory tests.

"To date, no illnesses have been reported. This announcement is being made out of an abundance of caution," read a portion of the statement.

Officials with AZDHS say people who have purchased the potentially contaminated product should throw them away. If you have used the product in question, AZDHS officials say you should contact your healthcare provider, or seek care in the event of an emergency.

What is Aspergillus?

According to the Mayo Clinic, Aspergillus is a mold that exists both indoors and outdoors.

"Most strains of this mold are harmless, but a few can cause serious illnesses when people with weakened immune systems, underlying lung disease or asthma inhale their fungal spores," read a portion of the Mayo Clinic's website.

Aspergillus, according to the Cleveland Clinic, can cause a disease known as Aspergillosis.

"In certain people, Aspergillus can cause allergic reactions, chronic lung conditions and invasive disease that spreads to your brain, kidneys, lungs or other organs," read a portion of the Cleveland Clinic's website.

Treatment for Aspergillosis, according to the Cleveland Clinic, can include antifungal treatment, use of corticosteroids, and even surgery. In some cases, however, aspergillosis could recur, and some types of Aspergillosis can be very hard to cure.