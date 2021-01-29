AZDHS: UK COVID-19 variant detected in the state

article

Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services say a variant of COVID-19 that was first discovered in the United Kingdom has now been detected in Arizona.

According to a statement released on Jan. 29, officials say they have detected the B.1.1.7 variant in three test samples from the state.

"It isn't known how widely the variant may have spread in Arizona," read a portion of the statement released by AZDHS.

According to the CDC's website, the B.1.1.7 variant, also known by the names 20I/501Y.V1 and VOC 202012/01, emerged with a large number of mutations, and this variant can be spread more rapidly. It was first reported in the U.S. at the end of December 2020.

Officials with AZDHS say it is typical for viruses to change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

COVID-19 symptoms

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

COVID-19 resources

CDC Website for COVID-19

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

AZDHS Website for COVID-19

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)