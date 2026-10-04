AZK9 Rescue hosts 14th annual Running for the Bulls event in Peoria

The Brief Hundreds of participants and their dogs gathered at Rio Vista Community Park for the 14th annual Running for the Bulls event. The annual run benefits AZK9 Rescue, an all-breed rescue that focuses on community education, spaying and neutering, and supporting senior dogs and medical cases. Held on the first Sunday in October, the event kicks off Pit Bull Awareness Month and promotes pit bulls as family pets.



The 14th annual Running for the Bulls event kicked off Sunday morning in Peoria.

The Event:

Hundreds raced around Rio Vista Community Park— some runners with two legs, others on all fours.

"We have our community out here joining us," said Courtney Anderson, founder of AZK9.

Who It Benefits:

The event benefits AZK9 Rescue.

"We're an all-breed rescue that focuses on spay and neuter initiatives, community education, and rescue dogs and cats that need us most. Being an all-breed rescue, we do have a heart for seniors, chihuahuas, medical cases," Anderson said.

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Big picture view:

The run always takes place on the first Sunday in October to kick off Pit Bull Awareness Month.

"People think they aren't great family dogs, they can be wonderful family pets, good with other dogs, children, and in wonderful environments, people treat them like family they thrive," an organizer said.

Meet "Pancake":

One of the pups here for the run is 14-year-old Pancake.

"Pancakes is a rescue. She is 14 years old, and we have done this every single year. This is our first time doing this race in a stroller. She looks forward to it every single year," Rebecca Kissell said.

Looking Ahead:

And it's a tradition these dog parents plan to continue for many years to come.

"I enjoy doing this together every year. It's a rescue we're familiar with and every year she does better, so we're also competitive as well," Kissell said.