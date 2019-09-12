Baby black bear found sprawled across hotel bathroom sink unfazed by guests and workers

A hotel in Montana got a surprise unregistered guest when a young black bear was found sprawled across a bathroom sink in totally nonchalant fashion.

Buck’s T-4 Lodge in Big Sky posted a video of the encounter on their Facebook that showed the baby black bear paying no mind to the rattled guests and workers who discovered the bear sleeping on top of the bathroom sink.

“We had a surprise visitor last night in the hotel lobby,” wrote the lodge. “A yearling black bear found its way through a window into the ladies' room.”

The video shows the bear napping on the sink as local authorities assess the scene and prepare a tranquilizer to remove the animal from the hotel.

As soon as the tranquilizer took effect, a wildlife official proceeded to carry the bear out of the lodge as surrounding guests and workers followed behind hoping to capture photograph of the former guest.

“Huge shoutout to Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks for keeping our guests safe, while recognizing what a once-in-a-lifetime experience it was,“ wrote the lodge on their Facebook.

According to the video the lodge posted, the bear was transported to another area of Montana and released into the wild.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.