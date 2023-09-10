Baby dies after being pulled from a bathtub in Phoenix, PD says

A baby died at the hospital after being pulled from a bathtub in a Phoenix home Sunday night, the police department said.

The incident happened at 19th Avenue and Southern Avenue on Sept. 10.

"Officers got to the house and found an 11-month-old child suffering from extremely serious injuries related to a submersion incident in the bathtub at the house," Phoenix Police said.

The baby did not survive their injuries. Police identify the child only as an 11-month-old.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the incident.

No more information is available.

On Sept. 8, authorities a 2-year-old boy was pulled from an Avondale pool and he died the next day.

