Toddler dies after being pulled from Avondale pool

A 2-year-old boy has died after he was pulled from an Avondale pool Friday afternoon, police said.

The apparent drowning happened just after 3:30 p.m. at a home near Laurelwood Lane and Garden Lakes Parkway. Family members had recovered the toddler before first responders arrived, and he was hospitalized in critical condition.

The child was pronounced dead early Saturday morning.

Police are investigating. No other information was released.

