Baby raccoon bound in duct tape, abandoned for days in Tucson; authorities search for suspect
TUCSON, Ariz. - The Arizona Game and Fish Department is trying to find the person responsible for putting duct tape around a baby raccoon's head and legs and leaving it for dead in Tucson.
Authorities say the badly injured 6-month-old raccoon was found near Tucson International Airport earlier this week. It had been abandoned there for up to three days, wildlife officials said.
The raccoon is now recovering at the Tucson Wildlife Center in fair condition.
Officials are seeking to press animal cruelty charges in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department at 623-236-7201.
