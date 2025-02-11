Banner Health reports first rattlesnake bite patient for 2025

The Brief Banner Health officials said they treated their first rattlesnake bite case of 2025. Officials with the health system say it's uncommon to have a case happen so early on in the year.



Banner Health officials have tips for the public, after an Arizona man became the health system's first rattlesnake bite patient of 2025.

The incident, according to Banner Health's statement, happened in Eloy.

Man bitten in his backyard

Banner Health's statement contains a detailed description of what led up to the snakebite.

The backstory:

Per the statement, Tommy Niebrzydowski came home from work on Jan. 31, and he was bitten after opening a water valve lid.

The statement notes that Niebrzydowski checked for black widow spiders and rattlesnakes when he opened the lid, and thought it was clear before the snakebite happened.

What Niebrzydowski Said:

"It was bizarre. It felt like I had acid shot into my hand, and I could feel the poison running up my arm," said Niebrzydowski. "I was home alone, and there was no one here to take me to the hospital, and we're way out in a rural area, so I know an ambulance ride would have taken more than an hour."

Per the statement, Niebrzydowski was first taken to Banner Casa Grande Medical Center Emergency Room, where he was given the first dose of antivenom. He was later taken to Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix, and stayed in the intensive care unit for two days.

What Officials Said:

"It's uncommon for us to see rattlesnake bites in February, especially early February, and this patient was bitten on January 31, which is even more uncommon," said Dr. Anne-Michelle Ruha, Chief of the Department of Medical Toxicology at Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix.

Dig deeper:

According to the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center's 2023 annual report, rattlesnake envenomations were the second-most reported bite or sting exposure in 2023, with 175 reported cases that year.

"All rattlesnake bites require hospital evaluation. In regards to level of healthcare facility care, 68.93% of patients were admitted to a critical care unit," read a portion of the report. "There was a male predominance in rattlesnake envenomation cases, 66.10% of cases occurred among men while 33.33% of cases occurred among women."

Banner Health offers advice on preventing snakebites

Sidewinder Rattlesnake (Photo by Laurie Pearson, Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow)

In their statement, Banner Health officials offered some advice in dealing with bites from snakes.

What you can do:

Officials said people should be aware that as the weather warms up, snakes will be more active, and people should be aware of their surroundings, even around their homes during routine chores.

"Do not try to kill it or handle it," Said Dr. Ruha, in her advice for people who encounter a rattlesnake. "If a bite occurs, go to the emergency department. Do not use first aid measures such as applying tight bandages, cutting into the wound, tourniquet or trying to suck out venom. This does not help and may increase injury."

Officials say for people who were bitten by a rattlesnake while hiking and far away from medical treatment, it is important for them to call 911, and then immediately make their way to the trailhead while keeping themselves hydrated.