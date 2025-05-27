Bartlett Lake jet skier and MCSO patrol boat collide, sheriff's office says

The Brief A man, 18, was on a jetski when he and a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office patrol boat collided on Bartlett Lake on Memorial Day. The sheriff's office says the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the deputy driving the boat was not hurt. MCSO says there's no indication of impairment being a factor in this crash.



The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says one of its patrol boats and a jet ski were involved in a crash on Bartlett Lake on Memorial Day.

What we know:

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on May 26 when deputies attempted to stop someone for a wake zone violation.

"While attempting to conduct a stop for a wake zone violation, our deputy approached the jet ski. As the patrol boat neared, the operator of the jet ski made a sudden right turn into the path of the patrol vessel. Despite immediate evasive efforts by the deputy, a collision could not be avoided," the sheriff's office said on May 27.



The 18-year-old man on the jet ski was hit and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"Our deputy, a 32-year veteran with more than a decade of experience on Lake Patrol, was not injured. At this time, there is no indication that impairment was a factor in the incident," MCSO said.

The crash remains under investigation, and MCSO says its level II boat incident reconstruction team will conduct a thorough and objective review.

"Our thoughts are with the young man involved and his family as he recovers, and we remain committed to transparency and accountability throughout the investigative process," MCSO said.

