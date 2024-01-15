BASIS Scottsdale charter school vandalized; more than 20 broken windows

A charter school in Scottsdale was vandalized over the weekend and police are working to learn who did this and why.

Scottsdale Police officers arrived at BASIS Scottsdale charter school around 1 p.m. on Jan. 15 for reports of criminal damage that happened the night before.

"What we know at this time is that on Sunday, 01/14/2024, it appears that an unknown subject/subjects went on school grounds and vandalized the property, by breaking over 20 windows," police said.

A spokesperson for the school says a restoration company is boarding up several broken windows and that glass is everywhere.

"We know from the surveillance video that this took place over a 90-minute time period yesterday, Sunday, 1/14/24, from about 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The individuals in the still photos can be seen, over that time, throwing rocks and inflicting the damage that we found today," the school said.

For now, no arrests have been made.

This is the third vandalism incident at the school within the last 13–14 months.

"There was an incident in December 2022 and another in March 2023. The current incident inflicted much more damage than either of the first two," the school said.