Beach trip turns deadly for family; Former President Biden defends autopen use | Nightly Roundup

Tragedy leaves teen dead during trip to the beach; former President Joe Biden defends autopen use; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, July 14, 2025.

1. Day at the beach turns tragic for family

(Photo by Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images)

What we know:

A 17-year-old boy was killed after a sand tunnel he was digging abruptly collapsed, burying him alive.

What they're saying:

"No-one realized what had happened," Lieutenant Daniele Tramontana, the Italian Carabiniere officer leading the police investigation, told United Kingdom-based newspaper The Sun.

2. Former President Biden defends autopen use

Former President Joe Biden (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

What we know:

Former President Joe Biden is defending his frequent use of an autopen during his term in the White House.

Why you should care:

During the final days of his presidency, Biden commuted the sentences of almost 2,500 people convicted of nonviolent drug offenses – setting the presidential record for most individual pardons and commutations issued. The New York Times also reported that many of those pardons and clemency actions were signed using an autopen, including those signed to pardon members of the former president’s family.

3. Latest on Arizona plague death

What we know:

Health officials in northern Arizona have released a timeline surrounding a deadly case of the Plague that happened earlier in July.

Dig deeper:

While county officials are not confirming the identity of the person who died, they did say that while they waited for confirmation on the cause of death, they also took steps to control the spread.

4. USPS raising stamp prices

(Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

What we know:

New postal prices went into effect Sunday, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

By the numbers:

The new rates include a 5-cent increase in the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp, from 73 cents to 78 cents. "These price adjustments are needed to achieve the financial stability sought by the organization’s Delivering for America 10-year plan," USPS officials previously said.

5. Historic lodge at Grand Canyon destroyed

(Courtesy: National Park Service)

What we know:

A fast-moving wildfire destroyed a historic lodge and dozens of other structures on the Grand Canyon's North Rim.

Why you should care:

The Grand Canyon Lodge was the only lodging inside the park at the North Rim. The fire has forced officials to close access to the North Rim for the season.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Looking Ahead:

Temperatures are forecast to drop this week, with an expected high in the low 100s by the latter part of the workweek, according to the National Weather Service.

