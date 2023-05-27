Bear spotted on I-40 in Flagstaff

A bear had to be wrangled in Flagstaff after it was found wandering on a busy freeway early Friday morning.

Police say they received reports of a bear who had walked onto Interstate 40 near the 4th Street bridge.

By the time authorities arrived, the bear was stuck in the median.

Officers cleared traffic until wildlife officials could come and retrieve the bear.

"Officers kept visual of the bear and attempted traffic control measures to ensure the safety of the passing motorist and the bear while waiting from resources from the Coconino County Animal Control division and the AZ Game and Fish Department to arrive," police said in a statement.

The bear was eventually returned to the wild near Harold Ranch Road, according to police.