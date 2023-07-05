Expand / Collapse search
BelVita breakfast sandwiches recalled after reported allergic reactions

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Recalls
FOX TV Stations
Belvita.jpg article

Recalled belVita Breakfast Sandwich varieties (Mondelēz Global LLC)

Two kinds of belVita breakfast sandwiches have been recalled over the potential for undeclared peanut allergens.

Mondelēz Global LLC, the products’ manufacturer, said the sandwich snacks were cross contaminated on a single manufacturing line. People with severe peanut allergies can have life-threatening reactions when they eat them.

The sandwiches – the dark chocolate creme and cinnamon brown sugar with vanilla creme varieties – are sold at stores nationwide. There have been three unconfirmed reports of potential allergic reactions.

The company said people with peanut allergies should not eat the recalled products. They can contact the company at 1-855-535-5948 for more information.

belVita Breakfast Sandwich recall

The following belVita breakfast sandwiches have been recalled:

  • belVita Breakfast Sandwich, Dark Chocolate Creme variety: All Best When Used by Dates prior to and including February 25, 2024 (Located on top flap of carton)
  • belVita Breakfast Sandwich, Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety: All Best When Used by Dates prior to and including February 25, 2024 (Located on top flap of carton)

Click here for more information. 