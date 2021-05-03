Expand / Collapse search

Benefit held for fallen Chandler police officer; suspect faces murder charge

Outpouring of support shown around the Valley for fallen Chandler officer and injured Gilbert officer

Hundreds of people in the Chandler community showed their support for the family of Officer Christopher Farrar, who was killed in the line of duty. A Gilbert Police Department officer, Rico Aranda, was also directly hit, and he remains hospitalized in critical condition.

According to court documents, police say the suspect was driving a stolen car and while trying to evade capture, he crashed into Officer Farrar, then kept driving. Even as several officers opened fire on the suspect, he continued to accelerate in their direction.

Benefit car wash held for fallen Chandler police officer

People showed their support for the family of Officer Christopher Farrar who was killed in the line of duty. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia has the details about a car was benefit held near Alma School and Germann roads in Chandler.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Jonathan Altland, Jr. is also hospitalized. He is facing at least one count of first-degree murder and will be held on a $3 million cash-only bond.

Meanwhile, the community is doing what it can to help. On May 3, the Cobblestone Car Wash near Alma School and Germann roads teamed up with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office to raise money for Farrar's family. Cobblestone offered free washes in exchange for donations, and they've had a non-stop line of cars all day.

So far, the community has raised more than $4,000. 100% of the proceeds will go to the survivors.

Gilbert Police Officer Rico Aranda fundraiser: https://gofund.me/e21644ec


 

