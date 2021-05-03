Benefit held for fallen Chandler police officer; suspect faces murder charge

Hundreds of people in the Chandler community showed their support for the family of Officer Christopher Farrar, who was killed in the line of duty.

According to court documents, police say the suspect was driving a stolen car and while trying to evade capture, he crashed into Officer Farrar, then kept driving. Even as several officers opened fire on the suspect, he continued to accelerate in their direction.

A Gilbert Police Department officer, Rico Aranda, was also directly hit, and he remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Jonathan Altland, Jr. is also hospitalized. He is facing at least one count of first-degree murder and will be held on a $3 million cash-only bond.

Meanwhile, the community is doing what it can to help. On May 3, the Cobblestone Car Wash near Alma School and Germann roads teamed up with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office to raise money for Farrar's family. Cobblestone offered free washes in exchange for donations, and they've had a non-stop line of cars all day.

So far, the community has raised more than $4,000. 100% of the proceeds will go to the survivors.

Gilbert Police Officer Rico Aranda fundraiser: https://gofund.me/e21644ec





