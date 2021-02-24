Berkeley ends more than 100-year-old single-family zoning policy

The Berkeley City Council has unanimously voted to become the first Bay Area city to end single-family zoning.



The resolution, adopted Tuesday night, will allow for multifamily housing on lots that currently are zoned for only one home.

Berkeley was the first city in the country to enact single-family zoning more than 100 years ago.

Opponents of single-family zoning say it was used to exclude people of color from moving into certain neighborhoods.

The resolution will go into effect in December 2022.

