Best Buy recalls 772,000 Insignia air fryers after fire, burning, melting incidents

Best Buy is recalling 772,000 Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens in the U.S. and Canada following more than 100 reports of the products catching fire, burning or melting.

The recall covers approximately 635,000 Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers and Insignia Digital Air Fryer Ovens in the U.S. and about 137,000 in Canada.

The products, which were manufactured in China, were sold at Best Buy stores nationwide and online at www.bestbuy.com, www.eBay.com and www.google.com from November 2018 through February 2022 for between $30 and $150.

The brand name Insignia is on the top or front of each unit. A rating label can be found on the underside of each unit, identifying the brand and model number. The model numbers of the recalled products include NS-AF32DBK9, NS-AF32MBK9, NS-AF50MBK9, NS-AF53DSS0, NS-AF53MSS0, NS-AF55DBK9, NS-AFO6DBK1 and NS-AFO6DSS1.

Best Buy has received 68 reports from U.S. consumers and 36 reports from Canadian consumers of the air fryer or air fryer ovens catching fire, burning or melting. These include seven reports of minor property damage and two reports of injuries, including an injury to a child’s leg.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and air fryer ovens and return the product to Best Buy for a refund in the form of a credit for use at Best Buy stores or Bestbuy.com," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement . "Best Buy is contacting all known purchasers directly to arrange returns and providing pre-paid shipping boxes and labels and return instructions."

Impacted customers will receive a credit of $50 or the amount on the purchase receipt if higher. Consumers do not need a purchase receipt to get the $50 credit.

