Best Buy's Geek Squad finds porn on Pasco County teacher's laptop, deputies say

A Pasco County Middle School teacher was arrested following a child porn investigation.

William Crawford, a 70-year-old, is a former science teacher at John Long Middle School in Wesley Chapel. Officials have charged him with ten counts of possessing child porn.

According to court documents, in August, Crawford took his laptop to Best Buy’s Geek Squad and an employee discovered pornographic content of a prepubescent girl.

Detectives with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office got a warrant for the computer. In December, when they took a closer look, they said they found ‘numerous files’ of child porn.

According to court documents, he was taken into custody Tuesday at the school and admitted to having the illegal images.

Pasco County school officials said they just learned about the investigation Tuesday and said Crawford had resigned before his arrest.

