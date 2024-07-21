Biden ends bid for 2nd term; man killed in Phoenix crash | Nightly Roundup

article
From President Biden announcing he won't be seeking a second term after all, to a crash in Phoenix that killed a man, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race, endorses Kamala Harris
President Joe Biden is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.
2. Biden drops out, endorses Kamala Harris: 'I am honored to have this endorsement'
Following Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race and his official endorsement of Kamala Harris, she has emerged as the most likely candidate to lead the Democratic ticket for the White House.
3. Man killed, 2 others hurt in three-car crash in Phoenix, PD says
A man was killed in a three-car crash on Saturday night in Phoenix near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, the police department said.
4. Wild weather in the Phoenix area
A monsoon barreled through the Phoenix area on Sunday afternoon and into the evening. A dust storm overtook a stretch of highway on Loop 303 at Olive Avenue. Boats were rocking at Lake Pleasant as the water became treacherous.
5. Chick-fil-A no longer America's best fast-food restaurant
After nine years on the top, Chick-fil-A has been unseated as America's best fast-food restaurant.