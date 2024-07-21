Expand / Collapse search

Biden ends bid for 2nd term; man killed in Phoenix crash | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  July 21, 2024 7:31pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

From President Biden announcing he won't be seeking a second term after all, to a crash in Phoenix that killed a man, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race, endorses Kamala Harris

Featured

Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race, endorses Kamala Harris
article

Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race, endorses Kamala Harris

President Joe Biden is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

2. Biden drops out, endorses Kamala Harris: 'I am honored to have this endorsement'

Featured

Biden drops out, endorses Kamala Harris: 'I am honored to have this endorsement'
article

Biden drops out, endorses Kamala Harris: 'I am honored to have this endorsement'

Following Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race and his official endorsement of Kamala Harris, she has emerged as the most likely candidate to lead the Democratic ticket for the White House.

3. Man killed, 2 others hurt in three-car crash in Phoenix, PD says

Featured

Man killed, 2 others hurt in three-car crash in Phoenix, PD says
article

Man killed, 2 others hurt in three-car crash in Phoenix, PD says

A man was killed in a three-car crash on Saturday night in Phoenix near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, the police department said.

4. Wild weather in the Phoenix area

Wild weather in the Phoenix area

A monsoon barreled through the Phoenix area on Sunday afternoon and into the evening. A dust storm overtook a stretch of highway on Loop 303 at Olive Avenue. Boats were rocking at Lake Pleasant as the water became treacherous.

5. Chick-fil-A no longer America's best fast-food restaurant

Featured

Chick-fil-A no longer America's best fast-food restaurant
article

Chick-fil-A no longer America's best fast-food restaurant

After nine years on the top, Chick-fil-A has been unseated as America's best fast-food restaurant.