Biden ends bid for 2nd term; man killed in Phoenix crash | Nightly Roundup

article

From President Biden announcing he won't be seeking a second term after all, to a crash in Phoenix that killed a man, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race, endorses Kamala Harris

Featured article

2. Biden drops out, endorses Kamala Harris: 'I am honored to have this endorsement'

Featured article

3. Man killed, 2 others hurt in three-car crash in Phoenix, PD says

Featured article

4. Wild weather in the Phoenix area

5. Chick-fil-A no longer America's best fast-food restaurant