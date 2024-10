The Brief A big police presence was reported in the area of Scottsdale Road and Hancock Avenue in Tempe. Witnesses at the scene say this was the aftermath of a car chase. We have reached out to Tempe Police for more information.



A big police presence has been reported in a Tempe neighborhood.

The incident is unfolding in the area of Scottsdale Road and Hancock Avenue. While we are still waiting for details from Tempe Police, witnesses at the scene told us that this was the aftermath of a car chase.

In addition, our photojournalist at the scene saw one person being detained by police.

We have reached out to Tempe Police for more information on what happened.