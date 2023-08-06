Bike ride vigil held in downtown Phoenix for woman killed in domestic violence shooting

A big bike ride was held in downtown Phoenix on Saturday in memory of Jordin Miranda Castillo, who was killed in a domestic violence-related shooting back in June.

Castillo would have been 21 on Aug. 5. Friends and family dressed in pink, and more than 100 riders attended.

Glendale Police say 22-year-old Rueben Rocha violated an order of protection back in June and broke into Castillo's apartment, shooting her and two of her friends.

Those friends, who survived their injuries, are credited with protecting Jordin's daughter during the ordeal.

"One of Jordin's favorite things to do as a family was bike rides, and we're also doing this to bring awareness for domestic violence," said Jordin's aunt, Mercedes Castillo. "We're just hoping that anyone's that in that situation, we just urge them to get out and to find help and to reach out to people."

Police said there was a history of domestic violence between Rocha and Castillo. The 22-year-old turned himself in a day after the shooting and is being held in jail on a $2 million cash-only bond.



