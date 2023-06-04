Glendale Police: 3 hurt in shooting, suspect still not found

Glendale Police are investigating a triple shooting Sunday afternoon and they say the suspect hasn't been caught.

Officers responded to an "unknown trouble" call around 2:30 p.m. near Northern and 51st avenues at an apartment complex. That's where officers found three people who had been shot.

"All three adults were transported to local hospitals with serious and life threatening injuries," Glendale Police Det. Laura Lechuga said.

Lechuga initially said the suspect is the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims, but said the relationship between the suspect and victims is actually not known.

"It is believed they knew each other but relationship status is unknown at this time," she said.

The suspect left the scene of the shooting before officers got there.

No more information is available.

"I basically heard at least six gunshots go off. Just sitting in my house watching the Dbacks game, just heard gunshots, ran out in my patio, just saw the man running downstairs, gun in hand," a neighbor said.

Map of where the shooting happened: