Bisbee police kill bear that entered several homes

A black bear that made its way into at least two southern Arizona homes has been shot and killed by police in Bisbee.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, police received a 911 call after a bear entered a home near Tombstone Canyon and Gentry Avenue on Friday night.

The agency stated that an older woman who lives in the house had an addition where she stored garbage and had left a window open. She was not injured.

"Menaces homeowner before leaving, still at large," game and fish officials said Saturday. "Residents should secure garbage, take down bird feeders, pick up fallen tree fruit."

The bear also caused damage to another home and may have entered a third house as well.



