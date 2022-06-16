Watch: Black bear stalks family along Canadian trail

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
9
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Lake Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Watch: Black bear stalks family along Canadian trail

By FOX TV Digital Staff
Published 
Wild Nature
FOX TV Digital Team

Video shows bear stalking family; here's how they survived

Footage, filmed by Brighton Peachey, shows a bear stalking the family along a Canadian hiking path.

A young family from Utah recorded a scary encounter with a black bear during a hiking trip last week in Whistler, in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

This footage, filmed by Brighton Peachey, shows a bear following the family along a hiking path. 

"OK, he’s following you, babe," she says to her husband, who glances nervously over his shoulder as he walks with one of the kids.

Peachey reminds them, "do not run," as they slowly walk away from the animal.

The couple then shouts and waves their arms in an attempt to scare the bear off.

RELATED: Watch: Trombone-playing music teacher scares off bear from Canadian school

GCT-00003.jpg

In an Instagram post, Peachey later said, "We later learned they’ve had to close this area multiple times because of this bear’s increasing aggressive behavior."

"This was scarier than the time I was mock charged by a bear because I had my kids with me & felt helpless. The bear was not intimidated by us at all, he just kept following us."

According to news reports, the bear followed them for 20 minutes – about a half-mile – before it trailed off. It never became aggressive towards the family.

Wildlife experts say if you encounter a bear in the wild, you should stand your ground, never run away or play dead, and stay calm while allowing the bear a chance to leave.

Storyful contributed to this report.
 