Blaise Taylor, former NFL scout, charged with murder of girlfriend, unborn baby

Blaise Taylor, a former college football standout and scout for the Tennessee Titans, has been charged with murdering his girlfriend and unborn child in 2023.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, U.S. marshals arrested Taylor in Utah Thursday. His girlfriend, Jade Benning, died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on March 6, 2023, her 25th birthday. Investigators say she was five months pregnant with Taylor’s child.

Benning was hospitalized the night of Feb. 25, 2023, after Taylor called 911 and said Benning appeared to be having an allergic reaction. Police say Benning was in critical condition; her unborn child died Feb. 27. Benning was not able to be interviewed by police before she died a week later.

Taylor was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree murder, more than a year after Benning’s death. Taylor is accused of poisoning Benning while visiting her apartment on Feb. 25, 2023. Investigators haven't said how he allegedly poisoned her.

Taylor was a standout at Arkansas State University, serving as the team captain before going on to work as a defensive coach at Duke University. He spent four years as a scout for the Tennessee Titans and moved to Utah after Benning’s death to work with former Arkansas State Coach Blake Anderson at Utah State University, WSMV reports.

Taylor was employed by Texas A&M when he was charged this week.

According to Fox News, his father, Trooper, recently joined Texas A&M's coaching staff as the associate head coach.