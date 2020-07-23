Blowing dust, gusty winds, scattered storms in Phoenix metro forecast; flooding in Tucson

The National Weather Service says showers and thunderstorms are expected through Saturday, July 25.

"Isolated to scattered storms for Phoenix today [July 23] with blowing dust and gusty winds. Scattered storms with locally heavy rainfall expected further east," stated NWS on Twitter. "Flash Flood Watch in effect from Noon to 10 PM for fire burn scars."

NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Maricopa County that expired at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Impacted locations included Glendale, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, El Mirage, Youngtown, Sun City West, Sun City, Waddell, Litchfield Park, Luke Air Force Base and Surprise Stadium.

Monsoon brings heavy rainfall to southern Arizona

Flash flooding inundated Tucson, Arizona, and the surrounding area. The National Weather service issued flash flood warnings and a small stream flood advisory for Pima County and the immediate area.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department reported multiple swift-water rescues and monsoon-related road closures in the area, warning motorists that road conditions can change rapidly.

"Oh, my God, we're floating"

Take a look at video taken by local resident Barbi Reuter, who was stopped at a light on Fort Lowell Road when she and the other occupants of the vehicle noticed they were starting to float in the floodwater. “We can’t stay in this puddle, we’ll float away,” Reuter says in this video.

