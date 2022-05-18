Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 10:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
7
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains

BMW with missing hood, headlight possibly involved in April 2022 Phoenix homicide, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department needs help identifying the suspect who killed a 57-year-old man in April 2022, and newly released photos of a damaged car might help solve the case.

Kent Ellsworth, 57, was found on April 26 around 9 p.m. near Indian School Road and 27th Avenue with obvious signs of trauma, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole in a May 18 news release.

Ellsworth died at the hospital from his injuries, and nearly a month later, the suspect hasn't been caught.

Photos were released of a car possibly involved in the homicide. It appears to be an older BMW with a temporary license plate, a missing hood, and a missing passenger side headlight.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Image 1 of 2

 