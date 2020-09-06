Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
6
High Wind Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Wind Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley

Boat parade supporting President Trump held at Lake Lanier

Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Donald-j-trump
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Hundreds of people participated in a massive boat parade Sunday morning to show their support for President Trump. 

The "Great American Boat Parade," started in Lake Lanier around 10:30 a.m. and lasted through the afternoon. It was one of several boat parades that took place across the country.

The event included free admission for all active military, police, fireman, and military vets. According to organizers, all net proceeds will be donated to Tunnel 2 Towers, an organization that honors the military and first responders, and local charities.

The Lake Lanier parade came a day after several boats sank in a Texas lake while taking part in a similar parade.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

“We responded to multiple calls of boats in distress, several of them sank,” but there are no reports of fatalities or injuries and investigators have not determined how many boats sank on the lake near Austin, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Kristen Dark.

Dark said the cause was under investigation, but there was no indication of an intentional act.

Organizers with the Georgia parade say that they planned a route "so every boat in the parade will be free from hazards."

"We have organized a grid that places vessels of the same length together for the [utmost] of safety," the organizers said on Facebook.

You can find out more about the event on its Facebook page.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.