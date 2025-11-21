Body camera footage released of deadly AZ officer shooting; 'Gotti' actor dies l Morning News Brief

article

1. Deadly officer-involved shooting update

Gabriel Facio (Courtesy: Apache Junction Police Department)

The backstory:

Apache Junction Officer Gabriel Facio was shot in the face on June 2 after responding to reports of a man with a gun near Ironwood Drive and Elliot Road. Facio died days after he was shot.

Update:

Police released body-camera footage showing the moments leading up to the deadly shooting.

2. Rest in peace

What we know:

Actor Spencer Lofranco, known for his roles in "Gotti," "Unbroken," and "Jamesy Boy," has died at age 33.

Dig deeper:

Lofranco's brother, Santino, confirmed his death on Instagram, and authorities in British Columbia are investigating.

3. Costco food recall

What we know:

Costco is recalling the Caesar Salad and the Chicken Sandwich with Caesar Salad over concerns that the dressing used in both products may contain pieces of plastic.

What they're saying:

"Please stop eating the product and return the item to your local Costco for a full refund," the company said in a notice to customers.

4. Rapper sentenced

What we know:

Grammy-winning rapper Prakazrel "Pras" Michel of the Fugees was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

The backstory:

Michel was convicted of illegally funneling millions of dollars in foreign contributions to former President Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign.

5. Do you have a REAL ID?

Why you should care:

The TSA is reportedly proposing an $18 fee for those who do not have a REAL ID or passport, and need to fly in the U.S.

The backstory:

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 and was enacted following the 9/11 Commission's recommendation that the Federal Government "set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses," according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Weekend weather outlook

