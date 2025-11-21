Body camera footage released of deadly AZ officer shooting; 'Gotti' actor dies l Morning News Brief
From newly-released body-camera video showing the moments leading up to a police shooting in the East Valley to the death of a young actor, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of November 21.
1. Deadly officer-involved shooting update
Gabriel Facio (Courtesy: Apache Junction Police Department)
The backstory:
Apache Junction Officer Gabriel Facio was shot in the face on June 2 after responding to reports of a man with a gun near Ironwood Drive and Elliot Road. Facio died days after he was shot.
Update:
Police released body-camera footage showing the moments leading up to the deadly shooting.
2. Rest in peace
What we know:
Actor Spencer Lofranco, known for his roles in "Gotti," "Unbroken," and "Jamesy Boy," has died at age 33.
Dig deeper:
Lofranco's brother, Santino, confirmed his death on Instagram, and authorities in British Columbia are investigating.
3. Costco food recall
What we know:
Costco is recalling the Caesar Salad and the Chicken Sandwich with Caesar Salad over concerns that the dressing used in both products may contain pieces of plastic.
What they're saying:
"Please stop eating the product and return the item to your local Costco for a full refund," the company said in a notice to customers.
4. Rapper sentenced
What we know:
Grammy-winning rapper Prakazrel "Pras" Michel of the Fugees was sentenced to 14 years in prison.
The backstory:
Michel was convicted of illegally funneling millions of dollars in foreign contributions to former President Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign.
5. Do you have a REAL ID?
Why you should care:
The TSA is reportedly proposing an $18 fee for those who do not have a REAL ID or passport, and need to fly in the U.S.
The backstory:
The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 and was enacted following the 9/11 Commission's recommendation that the Federal Government "set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses," according to the Department of Homeland Security.