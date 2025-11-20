Expand / Collapse search

Gabriel Facio: Body camera video released of shooting that killed Apache Junction officer

Published  November 20, 2025 12:33pm MST
Gabriel Facio (Courtesy: Apache Junction Police Department)

    • Apache Junction Police Officer Gabriel Facio died after he was shot on June 2.
    • The suspect in the shooting, 37-year-old Roger Nunez, was also shot but survived.
    • Police on Nov. 20 released body-camera video showing the moments leading up to the shooting.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - Police have released new video showing the moments leading up to a shooting in Apache Junction that left an officer dead. 

The backstory:

Officer Gabriel Facio was shot in the face on June 2 after responding to reports of a man with a gun near Ironwood Drive and Elliot Road. Facio died days after he was shot

The suspect in the shooting, 37-year-old Roger Nunez, was shot by officers but survived. Pinal County Attorney Brad Miller announced in August that his office will seek the death penalty against Nunez.

Update:

Warning: Viewer discretion is advised

The Apache Junction Police Department on Nov. 20 released body-camera video showing the moments leading up to the deadly shooting.

