Gabriel Facio: Body camera video released of shooting that killed Apache Junction officer
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - Police have released new video showing the moments leading up to a shooting in Apache Junction that left an officer dead.
The backstory:
Officer Gabriel Facio was shot in the face on June 2 after responding to reports of a man with a gun near Ironwood Drive and Elliot Road. Facio died days after he was shot.
The suspect in the shooting, 37-year-old Roger Nunez, was shot by officers but survived. Pinal County Attorney Brad Miller announced in August that his office will seek the death penalty against Nunez.
Update:
Warning: Viewer discretion is advised
The Apache Junction Police Department on Nov. 20 released body-camera video showing the moments leading up to the deadly shooting.
Map of where the shooting happened
The Source: The Apache Junction Police Department and previous FOX 10 reports.