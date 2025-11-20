Gabriel Facio: Body camera video released of shooting that killed Apache Junction officer

article

The Brief Apache Junction Police Officer Gabriel Facio died after he was shot on June 2. The suspect in the shooting, 37-year-old Roger Nunez, was also shot but survived. Police on Nov. 20 released body-camera video showing the moments leading up to the shooting.



Police have released new video showing the moments leading up to a shooting in Apache Junction that left an officer dead.

The backstory:

Officer Gabriel Facio was shot in the face on June 2 after responding to reports of a man with a gun near Ironwood Drive and Elliot Road. Facio died days after he was shot.

The suspect in the shooting, 37-year-old Roger Nunez, was shot by officers but survived. Pinal County Attorney Brad Miller announced in August that his office will seek the death penalty against Nunez.

Update:

Warning: Viewer discretion is advised

The Apache Junction Police Department on Nov. 20 released body-camera video showing the moments leading up to the deadly shooting.

