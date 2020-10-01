Body camera video, police interview, 911 calls released of Westgate shooter

FOX 10 is getting a whole new look at the Westgate shooting that includes the perspectives of victims, officers and first responders on the night of May 20.

Glendale police say Armando Hernandez Jr. used an assault rifle to shoot patrons.

Three victims were wounded but they all survived the trauma.

More than four months later, police have released videos, 911 calls and a nearly 250-page report. The evidence includes Hernandez's Snapchat videos, documenting the moments before and during the shooting.

"Hello, my name is Armando Junior Hernandez and I'm going to be the shooter of Westgate 2020. Absolutely right."

Minutes after this Snapchat at the Westgate Entertainment District, Glendale police say Hernandez carried his phone in one hand with an AR-15 in the other.

He documented a mass shooting that sent people running for cover.

Glendale police just released several of the 911 calls from the night.

"Glendale Westgate. There's a guy shooting up everything with an AR-15. We have two people down on the east side of the parking lot of Westgate."

"We just saw a guy run into the AMC theaters with an AR."

Some patrons calling from the restaurants they hid in not knowing where the gunman would go next as they whispered to dispatchers.

"We will have officers letting you know when it's safe to come out, ok?"

"Where do I go? Where do I go?"

Body camera footage shows Westgate filled with officers canvassing the area and speaking to witnesses.

First responders trying to help victims like the woman recorded on Hernandez's Snapchat laying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound pleading with the shooter to let her live.

"This guy was point blank at me like this and he was like 'social madness, social madness' and I'm like, 'please don't shoot me, please don't shoot me.'"

Glendale police officer Destiny Ebersohl's body camera details her response to a 16-year-old girl named Destiny. She had been shot in the leg outside Johnny Rocket's. Her friend, 19-year-old Alfredo, was shot in the chest nearby.

"It hurts, I know. I know it hurts. I know, I know."

"Did you guys catch him?"

"We did."

According to the police report, one of the victims thought a terrorist attack was happening and feared more shooters were coming to finish her off.

All three victims made it out of Westgate alive, while the lone suspect, Hernandez, was arrested.

Armando Hernandez Jr.

Interview with police

Armando Hernandez, Jr. was led into an interview room on May 21 shortly after police arrested him for shooting multiple people at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale.

"I was pretty angry and I saw people walking in there. That's when I decided to load up my magazine, I saw people walking in there and I fired."

"To get respect," said a detective.

"Yes, to get respect," Hernandez responded.

The then 20-year-old calmly recounted that he wanted to go see a movie and then quickly decided to start shooting.

"I thought maybe I'll go see a movie. And it was closed. It made me mad, and I feel like everyone just laughs at me no matter what I do. So I loaded the magazine and started firing rounds."

Three people were hit by bullets that night, but Hernandez Jr. said he wanted more.

"I wanted to fire more into the crowd of people."

"But you weren't able to."

"I wasn't able to."

"Did you have in your head a goal?"

"I wanted at least 10. If I at least get 10 people to hit, I'll be good."

Armando Hernandez Jr. was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, 10 counts of aggravated assault, 15 counts of disorderly conduct, four counts of endangerment, two counts of firing a gun at a structure, five counts of criminal damage and one count of unlawful firing of a weapon.

He's accused of shooting three people at the Westgate Entertainment District on the night of May 20 and remains jailed on a $1 million bond.