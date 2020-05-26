Glendale Police Department releases 911 calls from Westgate shooting

We are hearing the 9-1-1 calls from the Westgate Entertainment District shooting last week on Wednesday, May 20th.

The Glendale Police Department released the calls Tuesday afternoon, and a warning: they are hard to listen to.

The shooting started around 7:30 p.m. at the entertainment district and three people were hurt in the shooting. All are expected to be OK.

20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. has been arrested, reportedly admitting to detectives he wanted to hurt people because he was bullied and wanted respect.

RELATED: 'You expect the worst': Westgate Entertainment District shooting victim's mother speaks out

In at least one of the 9-1-1, calls you can hear people pleading for help as shots are being fired.

Hernandez's bond is set at one million dollars cash.

Advertisement

We will have more on story story at 9 p.m.